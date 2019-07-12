First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Barry to bring local impacts into the weekend

Tropical Storm Barry is still off shore. Landfall is expected as a high end tropical storm or minor hurricane sometime Saturday morning or afternoon along the Louisiana coast. The forecast track has nudged a little farther west, but it is still very close to our region. We run the risk of tornadoes in any thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday; and flooding rains are possible Sunday. Winds are 65mph sustained right now.
Saturday and Sunday remain Alert Days as flooding, gusty winds & tornadoes will all be likely into the weekend. Tropical Storm Barry looks to strengthen to Category 1 Hurricane status as it makes landfall along the Louisiana coastline Saturday morning. Throughout the day, bands of heavy rain will move through Central and SW Mississippi. Gusty winds will also pick up at this time, especially in our SW counties. Flash flooding and tornadoes will be the main threat during the day, so be ready to hear and react to any warning that may come out as these threats will develop quickly.
Depending on the eventual track of Barry after landfall, we could see widespread rain move in as early as Saturday evening. If we remain just to the east of Barry's path, we will see heavy, prolonged rainfall overnight and all the way through Sunday. The tornado threat would also be heightened in this timeframe. Once again, we will need to remain diligent in heeding any flash flooding or tornado warnings that come out. With 6-10" of rain possible for all of us, and even higher amounts than that through parts of the area, it will be imperative that we avoid driving on flooded roadways!
As Barry’s movement will greatly determine our local impacts, continue to check in throughout today and the rest of the weekend for updates. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the storm closely and will be passing along information frequently until the storm passes to our north.
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx
