First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Barry to bring local impacts into the weekend

Depending on the eventual track of Barry after landfall, we could see widespread rain move in as early as Saturday evening. If we remain just to the east of Barry's path, we will see heavy, prolonged rainfall overnight and all the way through Sunday. The tornado threat would also be heightened in this timeframe. Once again, we will need to remain diligent in heeding any flash flooding or tornado warnings that come out. With 6-10" of rain possible for all of us, and even higher amounts than that through parts of the area, it will be imperative that we avoid driving on flooded roadways!