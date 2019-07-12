Boat took on water at Madison Landing; two rescued

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Madison County EOC Director Albert Jones, when the storm came up over the reservoir Thursday evening, there was a Jon Boat out on the water at Madison Landing.
The boat took on water and the two people on board were in the reservoir.
Jones said they were retrieved from the water safely.
A person on board the boat says he and a relative were on the boat when the storm got bad. The waves grew and the boat over turned. The boaters were rescued by the Reservoir Patrol.
The witness added that it was a terrifying experience.
