Age discrimination, threats, retaliation, and more alleged in lawsuit against Moss Point and its mayor

“If you are an employee with Moss Point, employees need to be engaged, dedicated to the mission of the city and be able to contribute," said the mayor. “If you can’t contribute, then this is not the place for you. There is no lawsuit, there are no comments, there is no story that is going to stop me from expecting excellence from people I know can provide it, which is our employees. We have awesome employees, and it’s unfortunate that these stories that come out create a negative vibe for them. My job overall is to continue to maintain the strength and equity that I see displayed amongst the employees that are here. That’s our focus."