Ridgeland gas station robbed by armed suspect twice in recent weeks

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Ridgeland Police Assistant Chief Eric Redd, Cappy’s Valero Convenience Store located on Highway 51 was robbed by an armed suspect around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.
A black man entered the store and demanded money, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The same gas station was also robbed by an armed suspect on June 17 in a very similar incident. That robbery happened around 9 p.m.
The suspect—believed to be the same person in both incidents—had his face covered in a manner similar to the suspect in the previous robbery. He left the scene on foot.
There were no injuries.
Anyone with any information on a possible suspect please contact Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.
