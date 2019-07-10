VIDEO: Fight breaks out moments before shots fired on Fortification St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shots were fired at the Dollar General on the corner of Fortification and Lamar Street in Jackson earlier this afternoon.
A viewer sent in video of a brawl that broke out right before guns were pulled.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department says they received multiple calls of shots fired in the area.
Heavy police presence and crime scene unit were seen saturating the parking lot of the Dollar General.
Police were investigating a car with the back window blown out.
One male was in the back-seat of a police car.
We will bring you more details as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.