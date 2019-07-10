Hurricane & Storm Surge Watches issued along the Gulf Coast ahead of possible Category 1 Hurricane

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Since last weekend, the First Alert Weather Team has been monitoring the Gulf for potential tropical development. As of the latest National Hurricane Center update, Potential Tropical Storm Two will likely become Tropical Storm Barry by Thursday.
As the storm is expected to continue to move westward into a favorable environment for intensification, Barry could become a Category 1 Hurricane by the time it makes landfall this Saturday.
The exact forecast path can still change, but dangerous impacts are expected nonetheless along the Louisiana coastline. We could also experience excessive flooding here in SW Mississippi, in addition to gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
The First Alert Team is monitoring the storm closely and will keep you posted online, on-air and on the First Alert Weather App!
