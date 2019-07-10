First Alert Forecast: searing heat continues; tropical impacts possible by weekend

WEDNESDAY: Our heat ridge over the region continues to bring the heat and humidity over the region. Expect another afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, a few widely spaced afternoon storms and highs well into the middle to upper 90s, though, feeling like between 105-110°. Overnight, we’ll remain warm and muggy in the middle to upper 70s amid partly clear skies.
THURSDAY: The summer heat and humidity will continue as we roll into the latter half of the work week, though Thursday will feature a better chance for scattered showers and storms with heavy downpours as tropical moisture from the south gets tangled up with an approaching disturbance from the north. Highs will still manage the lower to middle 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A system in the Gulf of Mexico will have a highly conducive environment to develop through the next few days. This system could become a tropical storm, or even a hurricane, that will drift westward into the weekend. The storm will eventually turn north either along the far east Texas coast or along coastal Louisiana by Friday into Saturday. As of now, impact threats are beginning to come into focus with bouts of heavy rain, minor wind issues and the possibility of a few spin-up tornadoes. Details on the exact and intensity still are fuzzy and will ultimately determine the level of impacts we’ll have to endure locally. We’ll continue to watch it and keep you advised through the week on its progress and effects on our forecast.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
