First Alert Forecast: searing heat continues; tropical impacts possible by weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: A system in the Gulf of Mexico will have a highly conducive environment to develop through the next few days. This system could become a tropical storm, or even a hurricane, that will drift westward into the weekend. The storm will eventually turn north either along the far east Texas coast or along coastal Louisiana by Friday into Saturday. As of now, impact threats are beginning to come into focus with bouts of heavy rain, minor wind issues and the possibility of a few spin-up tornadoes. Details on the exact and intensity still are fuzzy and will ultimately determine the level of impacts we’ll have to endure locally. We’ll continue to watch it and keep you advised through the week on its progress and effects on our forecast.