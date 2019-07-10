Both Central Miss. Correctional Facility escapees back in custody

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Escaped inmates 31-year-old Jonathan Blankenship and 28-year-old Christopher High have been captured.
Both escapees were captured in Lauderdale County.
Blankenship and High escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. They had been on the run since Friday.
Those involved in the search include Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal Service.
Authorities are urging the public to report any sightings or information to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530, MDOC at 601-745-6611, or Crimestoppers at 601-355- TIPS(8477).
We are working to gather more details on this developing story.
