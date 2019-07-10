Brookhaven PD reminds residents to keep cars locked after recent rash of auto burglaries

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - According to a Facebook post, the city of Brookhaven, as well as surrounding cities in Pike and Walthall have experienced a rash of auto burglaries recently.
According to Brookhaven police, the burglaries are not just in one area of town but all over.
They are reminding residents to always lock your vehicles and take all valuables out when you leave. This includes cell phones, tablets, laptops, firearms, and any other items.
If your car is broken into, immediately report it to police.
