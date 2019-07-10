An Inspiration to All: 15-year-old Coco Gauff is inspiring young athletes in the metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The world was introduced to Coco Gauff during Wimbledon, and now the young tennis phenom is inspiring young athletes around the globe.
At just 15 years old, she's the youngest player ever to qualify for the tournament.
Gauff has now become an icon, especially to young tennis players here in the metro.
Kids attending the National Junior Tennis League Tennis Camp at Battlefield Park watched Gauff’s performance on the big stage -- and she’s now a role model for them.
They say her dedication to the sport is pushing them to give their all.
143-year-old Ivy Green said, “Something about Coco makes me feel good, because she actually took the initiative of actually going pro and not holding back.”
There are about 15 students who are attending this tennis camp at Battlefield Park this summer.
They are competing against each other to improve their skills on the court and receiving instruction from tennis pros on how to better their game.
