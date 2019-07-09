VIDEO: Stolen SUV crashes through barricades after accused carjacker threw snake at SC woman

By Live 5 Web Staff | July 9, 2019 at 8:28 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 5:22 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Police in Greenville say a carjacker threw a snake at the driver of an SUV, stole the vehicle and then crashed through barricades and nearly struck pedestrians nearby.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. In a news release, they she was hurt in Friday’s crash, and released from the hospital on Monday.

Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman’s keys and threw a live, black snake at her, police say. She then drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers set up for the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off, a pole-vaulting exhibition.

The city of Greenville released surveillance footage of the incident Tuesday afternoon that shows the SUV crashing through a barricade and speeding toward pedestrians who scrambled to dodge the vehicle.

CITY CAMERAS CAPTURE CARJACKER CRASHING THROUGH EVENT SITE Video (no audio is available) released today by the City of Greenville shows Hilmary Moreno-Berrios, 29, plowing through the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off event site moments after carjacking an SUV Friday night by swinging wooden sticks and throwing a black snake at the female victim. This footage shows the terrifying moments as Moreno-Berrios barrels down Main Street and onto the Liberty Bridge- narrowly missing several people as they scatter towards safety! The suspect was caught a short time later by GPD officers after she struck a moving vehicle containing a mother and daughter and attempting to flee. Miraculously, no one was injured. Moreno-Berrios remains in custody. She has been charged with Carjacking and Malicious Damage to Personal Property along with 5 additional moving violations. #gvlpd

Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.

Police say the snake, which was non-venomous, was released in nearby woods.

