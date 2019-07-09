VIDEO: Stolen SUV crashes through barricades after accused carjacker threw snake at SC woman

CITY CAMERAS CAPTURE CARJACKER CRASHING THROUGH EVENT SITE Video (no audio is available) released today by the City of Greenville shows Hilmary Moreno-Berrios, 29, plowing through the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off event site moments after carjacking an SUV Friday night by swinging wooden sticks and throwing a black snake at the female victim. This footage shows the terrifying moments as Moreno-Berrios barrels down Main Street and onto the Liberty Bridge- narrowly missing several people as they scatter towards safety! The suspect was caught a short time later by GPD officers after she struck a moving vehicle containing a mother and daughter and attempting to flee. Miraculously, no one was injured. Moreno-Berrios remains in custody. She has been charged with Carjacking and Malicious Damage to Personal Property along with 5 additional moving violations. #gvlpd