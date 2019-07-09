VIDEO: Stolen SUV crashes through barricades after accused carjacker threw snake at SC woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Police in Greenville say a carjacker threw a snake at the driver of an SUV, stole the vehicle and then crashed through barricades and nearly struck pedestrians nearby.
Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. In a news release, they she was hurt in Friday’s crash, and released from the hospital on Monday.
Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman’s keys and threw a live, black snake at her, police say. She then drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers set up for the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off, a pole-vaulting exhibition.
The city of Greenville released surveillance footage of the incident Tuesday afternoon that shows the SUV crashing through a barricade and speeding toward pedestrians who scrambled to dodge the vehicle.
Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.
Police say the snake, which was non-venomous, was released in nearby woods.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.