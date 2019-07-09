Vicksburg police arrest Marshall Co. murder suspect visiting patient at hospital

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday morning Vicksburg Police and Warren Co. Sheriff’s Department arrested a man wanted for murder out of Marshall County.
18-year-old Wanzie Eugene Brown of Locust Street was arrested at Merritt Health River Region Medical Center on Hwy 61 North.
Vicksburg police received information that Brown was at that hospital visiting a patient. They took him into custody without incident.
Brown is being held at the Madison County Jail pending his return to Marshall County.
