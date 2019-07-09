Several arrested after shootout at Edwards Dollar General

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people were taken into custody after a shoot out at the Edwards Dollar General Monday evening.
According to Mayor Marcus Wallace, around 8:30 p.m., multiple people were involved in a shoot out.
The Edwards Police Department took all suspects involved in custody. Off-duty officers also responded to assist during the incident.
It is unclear if anyone was shot during the incident. We have reached out to Police Chief Crump to find out if anybody was injured.
Mayor Wallace applauded the police department saying, “Great work Chief Crump and the entire department. Citizens, you can rest peacefully tonite knowing that these individuals are now off the streets. We will NOT tolerate that foolishness in Edwards, Mississippi”
