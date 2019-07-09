Man accused of killing 7-year-old in drive-by shooting given $2 million bond

Detective said Weathersby admitted to killing the 7-year-old

By Waverly McCarthy | July 9, 2019 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 3:58 PM

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The man accused of killing a 7-year-old boy in a Brookhaven drive-by shooting appeared before a judge Tuesday and was given a $2 million bond.

24-year-old John Weathersby was wanted for murder for shooting and killing second-grader Quantivious Allen.

In court Tuesday, the detective leading the case said that right after Weathersby was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted to killing the 7-year-old.

Officials say the Mamie Martin Elementary School second-grader was inside his home playing video games when he was hit by a 7.62 caliber round from an AK 47. More than 10 rounds entered the home.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Weathersby told authorities he just wanted to shoot up the house, no reason was given as to why, and he didn’t know anyone was home.

“My prayers go out to both families in this situation,” Chief Collins said.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins says the suspect and Quantivious’ dad got into an argument. That’s when Weathersby allegedly drove to the dad’s home and opened fire, spraying the house.

Collins says that the suspect has been evading police for days.

Weathersby is charged with murder.

Quantivious’ funeral services were held in the auditorium of Brookhaven Elementary School.

