LAST CALL: Richland Police Department says goodbye one of their own

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richland K9 officer hailed as one of the best spent his last day at work surrounded by those who love him most.
Tuesday, K-9 Rocky was honored for his dedication and service.
It was a bittersweet day for officers at the Richland Police Department as it was K-9 officer Rocky’s last day on the force.
Rocky spent the day at the entrance of the Richland police station so that friends and family could stop by and see him before he is put to rest.
Rocky is a 17-year-old Belgian Malinois. During his time with now Captain Nick McLendon, Rocky was instrumental in the seizures of over $10 million in illicit drug proceeds, 365 pounds of cocaine, 860 pounds of marijuana, and 225 pounds of methamphetamines.
Captain McLendon says Rocky is irreplaceable.
“I’ll miss the most, working late nights on the interstate and having a partner right on the back seat,” said Capt. McLendon. “That will be very hard to overcome - always having a partner there watching your back, willing to give his life for mine.”
Several took to social media to thank K-9 Rocky for his service.
Officers are planning a special memorial in the near future to celebrate Rocky’s life.
