LAST CALL: Richland Police Department says goodbye one of their own
A Richland K9 officer hailed as one of the best spent his last day at work surrounded by those who love him most. Source: Richland Police Department/Facebook
By Waverly McCarthy | July 9, 2019 at 6:25 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 6:33 PM

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richland K9 officer hailed as one of the best spent his last day at work surrounded by those who love him most.

Tuesday, K-9 Rocky was honored for his dedication and service.

It was a bittersweet day for officers at the Richland Police Department as it was K-9 officer Rocky’s last day on the force.

Rocky spent the day at the entrance of the Richland police station so that friends and family could stop by and see him before he is put to rest.

Rocky is a 17-year-old Belgian Malinois. During his time with now Captain Nick McLendon, Rocky was instrumental in the seizures of over $10 million in illicit drug proceeds, 365 pounds of cocaine, 860 pounds of marijuana, and 225 pounds of methamphetamines.

Captain McLendon says Rocky is irreplaceable.

“I’ll miss the most, working late nights on the interstate and having a partner right on the back seat,” said Capt. McLendon. “That will be very hard to overcome - always having a partner there watching your back, willing to give his life for mine.”

Several took to social media to thank K-9 Rocky for his service.

Awesome Job Rocky there will never be another one that can take you place and Heaven will be glad to have you love you brother and thank you for the job you did so well and never having a complaint. Capt. will take it from here.
Stan Pellegrine - Facebook
I’m so sorry but so greatly appreciate all you’ve done for the area, Officer Rocky. Bless you as you cross over the Rainbow Bridge! 😭
Cheryl McNeer Rogers - Facebook
What a wonderful friend, partner in law enforcement colleague and family member Rocky has been. My deepest condolences to all Rocky’s family members, friends and colleagues. They take a piece of our heart with us when they leave us. 😞
Ann Nida - Facebook
Your life was an awesome tribute to your community. Your dedication, commitment and honor will never be forgotten Mighty Warrior 💙
Cathy Mcmillan - Facebook

Officers are planning a special memorial in the near future to celebrate Rocky’s life.

