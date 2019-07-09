It’s a CRIME: Viral ice cream video prompts warnings about social media challenges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you take a trip to the grocery store, the last thing on your mind is purchasing food that has been tampered with. But a recent social media trend showing a teen ‘licking’ a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream and putting it back on display at Walmart might make you think twice before purchasing your next tub.
Fifteen minutes of fame may cost you more harm than you think, and investigators are now warning the public about taking risks with such challenges.
Grocery shoppers like Graham Bobo say the viral video is shocking and disturbing.
“I think it’s pretty gross! That was my first reaction," said Bobo. "It’s not something you should think about when you are grocery shopping, to check and see if your food is tampered with.”
The video went viral, gaining millions of hits online -- and even inspiring other people to participate in the challenge.
In case you were wondering, food tampering is a crime, and Rankin County Sheriff’s Department Juvenile Investigator Marcia Stingley warns people to think twice before breaking the law.
“A lot of people do these things for likes and attention, but do not let trends and fads carry you in the wrong direction.”
Investigator Stingley says it’s easier than ever to get caught up in today’s social media craze, but the price for fame could land you behind bars.
“If charged as an adult, since they are consuming inside a store and then leaving it there, it could be looked at as shoplifting," she said. "First offense, second offense, misdemeanor. But third offense, it could be a felony.”
Investigator Stingley encourages people to talk to their kids about the dangers of trying to achieve internet fame.
“It is really important to do more talking with our children. Educating them is big big thing. Education and communication," she said. "I think if you do something wrong you should pay a price for it.”
