First Alert Forecast: searing mid-week heat; tropical troubles loom

EXTENDED FORECAST: All eyes will be on the northern Gulf of Mexico through the latter half of the week as an upper disturbance drops into the Gulf through the mid-portion of the week. This could gather itself in a conducive environment to become a tropical storm that would likely drift westward through the latter half of the week. As of now, direct impacts from the system are uncertain, but in a regional sense, heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible, especially on the eastern side of the system, wherever it may end up going. We’ll continue to watch it and keep you advised through the week on its progress and effects on our forecast.