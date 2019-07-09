First Alert Forecast: searing mid-week heat; tropical troubles loom

TUESDAY: A typical early July day setting up across central Mississippi – expect another hot, hazy and humid day with highs rebounding to the middle 90s by the afternoon. Feels like temperatures will rocket toward 103-108° range. A few cooling showers and storms can’t be ruled out but may be the exception to a mainly dry rule. Overnight – we’ll remain muggy with lows in the 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Our heat ridge over the region continues to bring the heat and humidity over th region. Expect another afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, a few afternoon storms and highs well into the middle 90s, though, feeling like between 103-108°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: All eyes will be on the northern Gulf of Mexico through the latter half of the week as an upper disturbance drops into the Gulf through the mid-portion of the week. This could gather itself in a conducive environment to become a tropical storm that would likely drift westward through the latter half of the week. As of now, direct impacts from the system are uncertain, but in a regional sense, heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible, especially on the eastern side of the system, wherever it may end up going. We’ll continue to watch it and keep you advised through the week on its progress and effects on our forecast.
