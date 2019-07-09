Disney actor’s death draws attention to seizures

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce died over the weekend at just 20 years old.
His family says he died in his sleep after a seizure resulting from an ongoing medical condition and while they did not release what the medical condition was, many people in Mississippi and across the country suffer from seizures -- many of them caused by epilepsy.
According to the Epilepsy Foundation of Mississippi, 3.5 million people in this country have epilepsy. There are 36,700 documented cases in this state, but due to the increase of diagnosis, it is probably more. Over a lifetime 1 in 10 people will have a seizure.
Bonnie Holliday with the Epilepsy Foundation of Mississippi says, "There is still a common misconception that you cannot pass away from a seizure. Sadly, this isn’t true. Epilepsy and seizure disorders touch the lives of so many and as a foundation, we are here to stand up for those with epilepsy and seizure disorders and lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives.”
The Epilepsy Foundation of America also released this statement: “The Epilepsy Foundation is not aware of any official confirmation as to whether Cameron lived with epilepsy or one of many other conditions that cause seizures. We respect his and his family’s privacy by relying on their statements. The Foundation mourns with Cameron’s family, friends, and colleagues because any seizure-related death is a tragedy."
