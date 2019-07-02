2 arrested, 3 wanted for murder of Marshall County man

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of an aspiring Mid-South rapper and police say three more suspects are on the run.
Marshall County authorities confirmed Tuesday they made arrests in the killing of 25-year-old Jordan Stewart.
He was found shot to death on a road outside Byhalia, Mississippi Saturday morning.
Investigators have not released the name of the suspects at this time, or revealed where the remaining three suspects could be.
This is an ongoing investigation.
