Two additional arrests made in Ridgeland shooting; suspects to appear in court Tuesday

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A total of seven people were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a father who was gunned down while playing basketball at Midway Park in Ridgeland.
23-year-old Kendrell Miller died Wednesday, June 19, a day after being shot in the head.
Christopher Coleman was arrested on June 28 and Dantonio Guyton was arrested on July 3. They both are charged with murder.
27-year-old Kaland Lemack McCollum, 16-year-old Lenzarius Jayquan Roberts, 17-year-old Christopher Dewayne Clark Tyler, 15-year-old Isaiah Roderick Evans and 22-year-old Darius Joseph Farmer have been in custody and are all charged with murder.
All seven were given a $1 million bond.
Lt. Brian Myers, with the Ridgeland Police Department, said all seven suspects will appear in court Tuesday afternoon. .
We will continue to update this developing story.
