Rescuers searching wooded area in Warren Co. for missing mare, 3-month old baby saved from recent cruelty case

While the foster was unloading the two horses, the mare got scared and bolted and the baby followed.

Rescuers searching wooded area in Warren Co. for missing mare, 3-month old baby saved from recent cruelty case
Source: Vicksburg Humane Society
By Morgan Howard | July 8, 2019 at 1:08 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 1:24 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two horses, rescued from a cruelty case, are missing in the Crystal Springs/Utica area.

According to Georgia Lynn, the director of Vicksburg/Warren County Humane Society, she placed a mare and 3-month old baby with a foster Saturday.

While the foster was unloading the two horses, the mare got scared and bolted and the colt followed.

The mare’s name is CoCo, she is a dark brown color and was dragging a lead rope when she took off.

The 3-month old baby’s name is Askew and he has on a purple halter. If he is separated from her mom, he can easily be harmed in the woods by predators.

The horses are believed to be lost in a 600-acre wooded area near 20655 Hwy 27 in Utica.

If you see either one of these horses, please call Georgia Lynn at 601-529-4674 or call 601-636-6631.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.