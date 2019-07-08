Rescuers searching wooded area in Warren Co. for missing mare, 3-month old baby saved from recent cruelty case

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two horses, rescued from a cruelty case, are missing in the Crystal Springs/Utica area.
According to Georgia Lynn, the director of Vicksburg/Warren County Humane Society, she placed a mare and 3-month old baby with a foster Saturday.
While the foster was unloading the two horses, the mare got scared and bolted and the colt followed.
The mare’s name is CoCo, she is a dark brown color and was dragging a lead rope when she took off.
The 3-month old baby’s name is Askew and he has on a purple halter. If he is separated from her mom, he can easily be harmed in the woods by predators.
The horses are believed to be lost in a 600-acre wooded area near 20655 Hwy 27 in Utica.
If you see either one of these horses, please call Georgia Lynn at 601-529-4674 or call 601-636-6631.
