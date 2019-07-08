Rankin School Board to implement 2 mil tax hike

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Rankin County, your taxes will soon rise.
The School Board has included a 2 mil tax increase in their budget for the next fiscal year. Board President Grumpy Farmer says 90% of the money will go to supplement the statewide teacher pay raise.
The school board wants to award each certified teacher with an extra $1,300 per year.
The remaining 10% will fund police officers at the schools. The public hearing on the matter was held on June 26.
The budget is set to be approved at the Board’s meeting on July 17, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
According to Farmer, a 2 mil tax increase will result in a $40-per-year increase on a $200,000 home.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.