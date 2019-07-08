Law enforcement agencies searching for escaped inmates in Rankin Co. near Pearson Rd.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement agencies are searching for the two escaped convicts near Pearson Road just south of I-20 in Rankin County.
Authorities received credible information Monday morning that the two convicts may be in this area. They are urging the public to report any sightings or information to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530, MDOC at 601-745-6611, or Crimestoppers at 601-355- TIPS(8477).
Agencies involved in the search include Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal Service.
The inmates escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.
Blankenship stands at five-feet-10-inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes, weighing 200 pounds. He uses the alias ‘Hustle’. He has tattoos on his face and neck. He was convicted of aggravated assault on a police officer and conspiracy to commit a crime in Alcorn County and is serving a total of five years.
High is five-feet-seven-inches tall with hazel eyes and brown hair, weighing 145 pounds. He has tattoos, including to his chest and arms. He was convicted of burglary larceny of an unoccupied dwelling in Carroll County and is serving a total of 12 years.
Both subjects are considered armed and dangerous.
If you see these armed and dangerous men, please call police.
