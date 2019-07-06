Zion Williamson to miss rest of NBA Summer League

Zion Williamson to miss rest of NBA Summer League
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes a picture with his new jersey as the team welcomes him to New Orleans. (Source: Patrick Clay)
By Chris Hagan | July 6, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 10:38 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With just nine minutes played, Zion Williamson’s summer league play is already over. The Pelicans announced on Saturday that their first overall pick will miss the remainder of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas due to a bruised left knee.

“Zion will move forward from this incident without issue,” says Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin in a press release. “However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of the NBA Summer League. He will continue to take part in training and conditioning with our performance team.”

Williamson scored 11 points with three rebounds in his nine minutes played against the Knicks.

