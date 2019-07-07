One dead, one airlifted after SUV leaves road in Yazoo Co.

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead and another has been airlifted to UMMC after an automobile accident in Yazoo County.
William Stonestreet, 24, of Yazoo City was killed when the SUV he was driving left Niven Road, hitting a tree Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
According to Coronor Ricky Shivers, the Benton Volunteer Fire Department used the Jaws of Life and a wrecker to get the two victims out of the wreckage.
The passenger of the SUV was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.