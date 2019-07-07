Man who escaped Mississippi State Penitentiary captured in Sunflower Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After escaping the Mississippi State Penitentiary early Friday morning, Benny Ray Blansett is now back in police custody.
The 59-year-old was captured just before 11 p.m. Saturday at a checkpoint in Sunflower County.
Blansett has been returned back to Parchman and will be facing an escapee charge.
He is serving life for six sentences, including: uttering forgery, aggravated assault of an officer, escape in Sunflower and Marion counties and burglary.
Two escapees from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County are still missing.
