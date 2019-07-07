Hot weather prompts concerns of potential heat illness

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - During the hot summer, the risk of heat illness increases as temperatures rise.
“When I get really really hot, I get bad nose bleeds. So I have to stay as cool as possible, ” said Cameron Lemon.
Lemon knows what the hot sun can do to your health if you’re not careful.
Jim Pollard of American Medical Response said this could be an element of heat exhaustion.
“That starts when you’re beginning to feel light headed, dizzy, you may get nauseous. Your skin gets cool and clammy, you have profuse sweating,” said Pollard.
If you don’t handle it in time, Pollard said it can become a heat stroke.
“With heat stroke, your body has sweated out just about all of its reserves. Make sure you call 911 if you suspect heat stroke," he said.
There are a number of ways to keep cool in the summer, like staying in the shade or wearing bright colors but your best bet is to keep plenty of water handy.
“Don’t drink alcohol, don’t drink large quantities of caffeine because they’re diuretics,” said Pollard.
He also said to place ice packs on parts of the body where the veins are closest to the surface of the skin and bring an umbrella as portable shade.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.