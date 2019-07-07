FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching the Gulf...

Eventually, this front will dissipate over the Gulf, helping to form an area of low pressure by the middle of the work week. The NHC is monitoring this system and has a 60% chance of tropical development through the next 5 days... A tropical depression could form as early as Friday! Don’t cancel any plans along the Gulf Coast just yet, but certainly stay weather aware as we get closer and can fine tune the impacts this storm may bring! At this point, heavy rains and gusty winds are within the realm of possibilities.