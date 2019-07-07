FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching the Gulf...

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Strong storms pushed through the area today, producing heavy rain, frequent lightning and even some damaging wind gusts... Fortunately, these storms are weakening as they continue moving SE through the area. This trend will continue, especially after sunset! Those of us that saw some rain ended up dropping by about 20° or so!
A cold front to our north will slowly dive towards the Gulf Coast in the coming days, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon... Even still, temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s and feel-like 100°.
Eventually, this front will dissipate over the Gulf, helping to form an area of low pressure by the middle of the work week. The NHC is monitoring this system and has a 60% chance of tropical development through the next 5 days... A tropical depression could form as early as Friday! Don’t cancel any plans along the Gulf Coast just yet, but certainly stay weather aware as we get closer and can fine tune the impacts this storm may bring! At this point, heavy rains and gusty winds are within the realm of possibilities.
