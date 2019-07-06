State leaders purchase two historic buildings in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two historic buildings in downtown Jackson have been purchased by the state of Mississippi.
The old Sun-N-Sand motel will be turned into a parking lot for state workers.
Glenn Kornbrek, Deputy Director of the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration says the motel on Lamar Street and the former Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home on West Street have been bought for about $2.3 million dollars.
The motel has been vacant since 2001. Kornbrek says the plan is to keep the old sign and restore it with new lighting. They also plan to keep it on the parking lot they plan to build.
A decision has not been made about future tenants for the Wright and Ferguson building.
