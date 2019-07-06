State leaders purchase two historic buildings in downtown Jackson

The Sun-n-Sand motel will be torn down and turned into a parking lot

Plans are in place to tear down the Sun-n-Sand motel and replace it with a parking lot for state workers.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two historic buildings in downtown Jackson have been purchased by the state of Mississippi.

The Sun-n-Sand motel has been vacant since 2001. (Source: WLBT)
The old Sun-N-Sand motel will be turned into a parking lot for state workers.

Glenn Kornbrek, Deputy Director of the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration says the motel on Lamar Street and the former Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home on West Street have been bought for about $2.3 million dollars.

The old Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home building is located on West Street. (Source: WLBT)
The motel has been vacant since 2001. Kornbrek says the plan is to keep the old sign and restore it with new lighting. They also plan to keep it on the parking lot they plan to build.

A decision has not been made about future tenants for the Wright and Ferguson building.

