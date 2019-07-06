Sheriff: Mississippi man says he mistakenly killed friend on gator hunt

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man charged in a fatal shooting told deputies he was hunting alligators with a friend when his gun jammed and he accidentally shot the other man.
News outlets report 53-year-old Stephen McLaurin was arrested on charges including second-degree murder. He's set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
A Monday statement by the Jones County Sheriff's office says deputies responded Friday to report of a body near a bridge outside Ellisville. They determined the man's death to be suspicious. Coroner Nancy Barnett identified the victim as 47-year-old Michael Tyson.
The victim's car was spotted in Laurel city on Sunday and a pursuit ended with authorities arresting the driver, later identified as McLaurin. Deputies say McLaurin told authorities he panicked and fled after shooting his friend.
