Search and rescue now a recovery effort for missing man in Wilkinson County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search for a missing Woodville man is now a recovery effort.
66-year-old Wesley Berry was reported missing Sunday, but no one has seen him since June 25th. Emergency Management Agency director, Mattie Powell, says Berry has been using a boat to get back and forth to his property because of flooding.
There has still been no sign of Berry or his boat on Lake Mary although groceries and a gas can were found. Powell says teams spent the 4th of July holiday searching.
Powell says cadaver dogs hit on three areas and teams are now concentrating on those areas. Teams from Louisiana and Florida have helped in the search.
