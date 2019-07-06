Pilot killed in Rankin County glider crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died after an airplane glider crashed in Rankin County.
It happened Saturday afternoon near Kitty Hawk Circle in northern Rankin County.
According to Sheriff Bryan Bailey initial reports said that plane had gone down behind houses and that the pilot inside was entrapped.
When deputies arrived on scene they found that the pilot was deceased.
Rankin County coroner David Ruth is on scene now. The identity of the pilot is pending notification of next of kin.
The NTSB has been contacted. This is a developing story.
