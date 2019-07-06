Operation Dry Water in effect to keep boaters safe this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As many of you celebrate an extended holiday weekend on the water, you should expect to see a larger law enforcement presence.
Operation Dry Water is a national initiative with the main focus being to crack down on boating under the influence. And the rules of driving on the water aren’t as different from the road as you may think.
“The same two things is you’ve got to operate on the right side of the channel, just like the right side of the road," explained MDWFP Master Sergeant Brent Madden. "And it’s the same level as far as the level of intoxication on the water as it is on the road...it’s .08.”
The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will be busy stopping boaters for safety checks all weekend.
“It’s just common sense," said Madden. “If everybody knows they’re going to get checked two or three times a day while they’re on the water, they’re more likely to be safe operators compared to somebody that knows they’re not going to get checked.”
Officers will be looking for signs of impairment as they do their checks. But the end goal for all the checks is for folks to make it off the water and home safely.
“Normally on a boating weekend, we may have two boats on the weekend between Hwy 43 and Low Head Dam," explained Madden. "This weekend, we’ve got about six boats on the water covering that to include the main lake Reservoir.”
It’s not that this is anything new, just a higher concentration of enforcement since there’s more activity expected this weekend.
