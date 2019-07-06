“Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret” play honoring a fallen soldier from Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three combat veterans and a military veteran family member perform in a play called Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret.
The production crew has traveled nationwide and has come to Brandon for the weekend.
The lead actor and playwright Scott Mann said he wrote this play after 23 years of service in the army.
“A lot of people didn’t understand the world that we live in as warriors, as soldiers, and the journey that we had been on. And so I wrote this play first to just kind of help with my healing but then ultimately to help civilians better understand the cost of war,” said Mann.
The 90 minute play takes us on a journey of a fallen soldier who is struggling to cross over to Valhalla, or heaven.
Actress and director Ame Livingston said she enjoys telling a story about the military with those who have been affected by it.
“The story is about love. It’s about the love of family, the love of support of our veterans, the love of the steel magnolias. The wives that stay home and hold the families together, for the children,” said Livingston.
Each show, the cast tries to honor fallen soldiers like Jason Rogers.
Rogers went to Brandon High School where the show will be performed on Saturday and Sunday.
Actors like Bryan Bachman said it’s helped him and the audience rise from the trauma.
“It’s been healing. There’s so many things that you don’t even think about that you kind of try to kind of stuff away but this play, we bring it up and we bring it up in a safe environment,” said Bachman.
The show also features trinkets and keepsakes from those who have fought in war.
For more information on the play and for tickets, visit www.lastoutplay.com
