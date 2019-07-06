Four arrested while trying to bring drugs, weapons, and other contraband into Raymond Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division have charged four people with trying to bring narcotics, weapons, and other contraband into the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.
Major Pete Luke says that jail staff witnessed two people running from the fence line around the jail.
Staff along with deputies from the Warrants division were able to catch the suspects. They also located the narcotics and contraband they were carrying.
Rico Johnson and DeShaun Smith, both 18, were taken into custody for attempting to bring narcotics into the jail.
Juliano Wells and Cherish Wiggins, also 18, were taken in after they were found driving the car that the suspects were riding in.
Wells was currently out on bond for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana. Wiggins was on bond for aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Johnson was on bond for carjacking. All bonds were out of Hinds County.
All four suspects are being held at the Raymond Detention Center pending initial court appearances.
Wiggins and Wells have been charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance in a correctional facility.
Johnson and Smith have been charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in a correctional facility and multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance in a correctional facility.
