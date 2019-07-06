First Alert Forecast: Steamy weekend continues...

A low pressure system and associated cold front to our north will eventually drift to the south as our upper level ridge breaks down into the upcoming work week. For this reason, scattered showers and storms will be possible each day! The National Hurricane Center is watching this system now as it will eventually push into the Gulf of Mexico, potentially allowing for some tropical development off the coast of Florida. The chance is low, at 20% over the next 5 days, but it is something we will watch closely!