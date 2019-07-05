WANTED: McComb police searching for attempted murder suspect

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The McComb Police Department is searching for a wanted man.
They are looking for 31-year-old Jonathan J. Johnson.
Johnson is wanted for an attempted murder that happened on October 25, 2018 in the 1100 block of Dyson Drive in McComb, MS.
This incident left the victim in the hospital for several weeks. Anyone that knows the location of Jonathan J. Johnson should contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime stoppers at 601-684-0033.
