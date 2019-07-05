Victim of deadly hit and run on Hwy 80, identified as missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a deadly hit and run on Hwy 80 back in April has been identified as a man reported missing by Jackson police on July 3rd.
26-year-old Eddie Cooper was identified by Hinds Co. coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart as the victim injured during a hit and run accident on Hwy 80 on April 30, at 12:30 a.m.
According to Jackson police, Cooper’s identity was not known at the time of the accident.
Cooper also had not been reported as a missing person during that time.
Investigators still have not been able to identify the vehicle or driver that is responsible for the collision.
Anyone with information about this fatal accident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
This investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.