Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery that sent woman to hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating two strong-arm robberies.
The first happened in the 500 block of Hartfield St. and the other in the 200 block of Meadowbrook Rd. Both robberies took place between 1:15 and 1:50 pm.
During the second robbery a woman was assaulted and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Police are looking for a male suspect that was wearing a white hat, white shirt, short pants and a red and blue slip-on shoe (one shoe left at the scene).
The suspect was driving in an early ‘90s model white Honda Accord. Police have a partial tag number of 388. The car is also missing the hubcaps and has a loud sounding muffler.
If you see this car or have any information, call police.
