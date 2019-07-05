MS Department of Child Protection Services sets up investigation unit in Natchez

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services has set up an investigation unit in Natchez.
This follows a deadly child abuse case. 4 year old Armani Hill died in June. Her 3 year old sister Lailah had life threatening injuries. She has been released from a Jackson hospital. She and her 8 year old brother are now in foster care.
CPS spokeswoman Lea Anne Brandon says there were two reports of abuse on the children. One was filed anonymously in December.
The second was filed in January by a medical professional when the children were taken to a clinic by their grandmother.
CPS opened a case in February, it was closed June 4th the day before Armani Hill died.
Three CPS workers have been placed on administrative leave. The children’s mother and her boyfriend are charged in the child abuse case.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.