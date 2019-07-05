Local WWII vet spends the Independence Day holiday waving the U.S. flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Independence Day for some involves, grilling out, time by the pool, and firework shows.
For one local veteran it means showing his love for America by waving his flag on a busy highway. It’s an annual tradition for the WWII Veteran.
Despite the heat, 93-year-old Wesley Byrd waves his American flag all to honor the service and sacrifices of those who fought for our country.
“This is all about celebrating the birth of this country, the very beginning of it and I just can’t help but be proud of it!”
At 17-years-old he served in the Navy during World War II.
“It’s my country. I want to fight for it.”
Since then, Byrd has proved for years he bleeds red white and blue by showing his patriotism!
“This is our country! We have to keep our country. The only way is to stand up and share the love we have for our country and the people in it.”
When I asked the 93-year-old what freedom means to him, he said it’s an opportunity to love.
“We are celebrating the freedom we have. I am celebrating the fact that there are still men and women who have a strong desire to serve this country!”
Thank you for your service, Mr. Byrd.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.