FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot & steamy weekend ahead!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a hot and steamy 4th of July, our above average conditions have carried into the end of the work week. Temperatures in the mid 90s this afternoon will feel more like the 100° mark once again, with only a stray shower or storm possible into the early evening hours.
A ridge of high pressure will keep us hot and mostly dry through Saturday as well! Temperatures drop by a degree or two Sunday as scattered showers and storms look to develop. The ridge finally gives way to even better chances for scattered showers and storms by the start of the upcoming work week!
Although we are still well a ways out, we will be keeping a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development at the end of the 7-day forecast. A lot can change, so be sure to stay tuned for frequent updates!
