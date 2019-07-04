Update on Route 43 bridge replacement project in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A project to replace two State Route 43 bridges across the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Madison County with precast box culverts remains on track to be completed this summer.
In March 2019, T.L. Wallace Construction, of Columbia, was awarded an approximately $3.3 million construction contract for the removal of the two bridges after Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) bridge inspectors discovered damage to the two bridges. Replacing each bridge was the most economical option.
Since May 28, 2019, State Route 43 has been completely closed to traffic for the removal of the old bridges and placement of the new box culverts. All work is currently on schedule to be completed by August 9, 2019.
“We understand that closing State Route 43 is a major inconvenience to the traveling public,” said Commissioner Dick Hall, chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “We’re working diligently to complete the replacements and have both bridges back open before school starts.”
Work on Bridge #184.7 near Tommy’s Trading Post is moving as efficiently as possible. The old bridge has been completely removed. Crews have completed hauling in sand and borrow materials that make up the new section of roadbed where the old bridge was located. Crews are working to pull sheet piles that served as a cofferdam before placing stone on the roadbed for a base layer. Remaining work includes paving, guardrail installation and striping.
Progress is also being made on Bridge #185.2 near Turcotte Shooting Range. The box culvert has been set and the sheet piles that will serve as the cofferdam have been driven. Remaining efforts include completing the new section of road bed consisting of sand and borrow material, placing stone for the base layer, paving, guardrail installation and striping.
“Once complete, the new bridges will be wider, increasing safe driving conditions along State Route 43,” said Hall. “Bridges are a vital component to our infrastructure system, and this project will further promote safety and connectivity on Mississippi’s highway system.”
Work zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that may be unfamiliar to motorists. For information about how to navigate highway work zones safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.
