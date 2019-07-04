Two arrested after traffic stop reveals more than 50 pounds of meth hidden inside vehicle

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputy Johnson conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge passenger car on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation Wednesday, July 3.
During the traffic stop, the deputy suspected the vehicle was possibly transporting drugs and/or contraband. A consensual search revealed over 50 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside the vehicle’s passenger compartment. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is over $800,000.
The driver, 18-year-old Raymundo G. Paez Jr., and passenger, 18-year-old Laura I. Cantu, were both placed under arrest for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and transported to the Rankin County Jail.
The suspects will go before a Rankin County Court judge for an initial appearance. No bond has been set at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.