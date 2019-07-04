New businesses and luxury venues continue Capitol Street downtown resurgence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Buildings that sat vacant for decades on Capitol Street in downtown Jackson now occupy businesses and more.
According to Downtown Jackson Partners, hundreds of millions of dollars being invested along the street, changing the look and feel of the downtown epicenter.
“Just to see the growth within the past two years has been amazing,” said Waisted Nutrition owner Johnny Markham.
The 32 year old opened his store at 224 West Capitol Street in April to offer healthy meal replacement shakes and energy boosting teas.
The shakes are 250 calorie or less, low sugar with 24 grams of protein.
The Vicksburg native thought the business would be a perfect fit for the hundreds of people living and working downtown.
"Ever since they changed the streets from a one way to a two way, it just kinda started piggy backing after that and started growing," said Markham. "So now you have more people living downtown. you've got a snack shop. more people are coming down. More tourists are coming from the hotel".
There are more apartments, a grocery store and more commercial and retail space in the works for the central downtown corridor.
At the west end of Capitol at 518 is the Faulkner Building which opened in late June.
It was purchased by Buddy Faulkner in 1993.
He is the great nephew of author William Faulkner.
We were taken on a tour of the five story venue created for weddings and special events with office space on two floors.
His daughter Sarah Faulkner said they are excited to be a part of the resurgence and growth of Capitol Street.
They used local contractors and subcontractors for the renovations, purchasing wallpaper, upholstery and furnishings locally as well.
The Rooftop is the building’s signature feature with seating and panoramic views of the downtown skyline.
A luxury locale designed to show off the best of what downtown has for business and pleasure.
