Jackson’s Museum Trail closer to construction

JACKSON (WLBT) - For 7 years, a multi-use trail project has been in the planning stages in Jackson.
Now after numerous roadblocks, this new recreation area is finally gaining tread.
A design has now been approved for the Museum Trail, a paved path that will connect the Civil Rights and History Museum downtown to the Natural Science museum off Highland drive.
MDOT Central District Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall said, “We hope were going to take bids on this project this month.”
It’s a project that’s suffered several hurdles and setbacks, a 48 inch waterline in it’s path that had to be repaired caused delays, along with the acquisition of right of way, but now they’re making progress. MDOT’s overseeing the $1.1 million dollar federal grant the City of Jackson is using to build the trail.
“It’s a bike path it’s bikes, joggers, pedestrians so forth,” said Hall.
The path would be five miles long, running along the old GM&O railroad line.
St. Dominic’s Cardiologist Dr. Clay Hay’s is the biggest advocate for the multi-use trail, helping raise over $200,000 dollars, to match the federal funds being used to build the trail.
Dr. Clay Hays said, “We have the most obese state in the country we want to try to find a way for people to have an opportunity that’s safe to exercise it’s also a good quality of life area it’s like a big park.”
Once a bid is awarded, construction can begin on the new recreation spot, designed to attract people into downtown Jackson.
“The farmers market is right down here people can park at the farmers market get something to eat drink, take a stroll with their kids, grandchildren from the other side of the children’s science museum that helps collaborates with those museums it’s just a great area,” said Dr. Hays.
Construction could take about six months.
And that’s just for phase one.
The path one day, could connect to multiple metro municipalities.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.