Hinds Co. officials searching for missing 57-year-old man

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s officials are looking for 57-year-old, Charles Hector King, Sr. of Raymond.
Family members said they last spoke with him by telephone around 4:00 pm on Wednesday when he was headed to Magee, MS. to ride motorcycles with a friend.
King should be driving a silver, 2006 Honda Accord with Miss. License plate 1497-AV.
Anyone with information on the location of Mr. King is asked to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900.
