Hinds Co. officials searching for missing 57-year-old man
By China Lee | July 4, 2019 at 5:47 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 5:47 PM

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s officials are looking for 57-year-old, Charles Hector King, Sr. of Raymond.

Family members said they last spoke with him by telephone around 4:00 pm on Wednesday when he was headed to Magee, MS. to ride motorcycles with a friend.

King should be driving a silver, 2006 Honda Accord with Miss. License plate 1497-AV.

Anyone with information on the location of Mr. King is asked to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900.

