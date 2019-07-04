First Alert Forecast: hot as a firecracker Thursday

4TH OF JULY: Expect ‘hot as a firecracker’ weather through Thursday as high pressure build over the region through the latter part of the week. Highs will push toward the lower to, a few, middle 90s, but humidity levels will bring ‘feels like’ temps between 99 - 103° amid mostly to partly sunny skies. A few late day storms may crash a party or two with downpours and ‘nature’s fireworks’.
FRIDAY: A stout upper ridge will park over the region to round out the work week. Expect sunshine to mix with a few clouds as temperatures work their way into the middle 90s. Adding the tropical humidity into the fold, expect feels like temperatures to run between 103-108°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The ridge will hold firm through Saturday and much of Sunday before beginning to break down heading into early next week. Feels like temperatures will likely stay above 100° through the weekend. Expect, as the heat ridge breaks down, chances for showers and storms to increase.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.