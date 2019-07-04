First Alert Forecast: hot as a firecracker Thursday

4TH OF JULY: Expect ‘hot as a firecracker’ weather through Thursday as high pressure build over the region through the latter part of the week. Highs will push toward the lower to, a few, middle 90s, but humidity levels will bring ‘feels like’ temps between 99 - 103° amid mostly to partly sunny skies. A few late day storms may crash a party or two with downpours and ‘nature’s fireworks’.