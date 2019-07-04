Escaped fugitive back in custody after chase through Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An escaped fugitive who has been at large since August of 2017 was arrested after a chase in Vicksburg.
Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department tried to stop a brown Dodge pickup on Clay Street.
The pickup had a Rankin County plate that should have been on a passenger vehicle.
The driver did not stop and a chase began through downtown Vicksburg onto Highway 61 south of the city limits, then on to the Jefferson Davis Community, then Halls Ferry Road. At 10:20 p.m. the chase ended at the intersection of Grange Hall Road and Fisher Ferry Road.
The driver of the pickup slowed, jumped out of the moving truck, and ran into a heavily wooded area.
VPD, K-9 units, and deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office chased the subject.
At 10:45PM, the subject was taken into custody after the K-9 found him on the back porch of a home located on Front Royal Street.
VPD ran a search on the National Crime Information Center Site, and discovered that 29-year-old James E. Tremble, II had escaped the Hinds Co Restitution Center in August of 2017.
Warren County deputies towed the vehicle, activated a warrant, and search the Dodge pickup. They found a 22 caliber rifle inside.
A 49-year-old woman who was inside the truck was detained, interviewed and released.
Tremble is currently at the Warren County jail. He faces charges of: felony eluding, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and he has a detainer on him by the MS Dept of Corrections.
Sheriff Martin Pace emphasized that this is an ongoing investigation and if they’ve discovered anyone in Warren County has assisted this fugitive in any way, they will be arrested.
Pace also commended the Vicksburg Police Department. He said they communicated and coordinated with Sheriff’s deputies excellently. He also said they did an amazing job finding out this man was in fact an escaped fugitive.
