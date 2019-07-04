Daughter of Helen Harrion reacts to another elderly woman attacked in neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Angela Harrion sits on her mother’s couch, still exactly where it sat almost five years ago when her mother was killed.
She’s soft-spoken, but she speaks with authority. She’s strong, like her mother.
“She was a super woman," Angela Harrion said. "She was. And when I look at any other individual of her age range. And there are people in the community that just don’t even understand where they came from.”
Helen Harrion was assaulted in her home in 2014. She fought back and called 911, but she was eventually found assaulted and shot in the face in her backyard on Kingsroad Lane. Jackson Police Department officers responded, but when nobody came to the door, they left. Her son found her body.
On Tuesday night, another elderly victim in that neighborhood was assaulted in a similar manner, only one street over. This time she escaped with her life.
It was on Queensroad Avenue, just 12 days under five years since Harrion’s death. Authorities say the woman was able to fire a shot at her attacker, and while he left with her gun, she only sustained minor injuries.
Her name has not been released, but Angela said the her family supports the victim -- her neighbor -- and her family.
“We’re here for her. We’re here for anybody," Angela said. "You know, I just say I thank God that she is still here.”
Alonzo Stewart, Helen Harrion’s alleged killer, is behind bars, but she said for a moment she paused when she heard of Tuesday’s attack. She said she questioned for a moment whether it could have been him. But Stewart is in B-pod at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.
So Angela had words for the person or people who had attacked her neighbor.
“You can’t hide. I promise you that. You can’t. It’s a matter of time," she said with conviction.
The suspect in Tuesday’s assault is described only as a black male, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing a black shirt, red pants and a black knit cap.
Meanwhile, there’s still some closure left to be had for the Harrion family. A $1 million lawsuit awarded to their family is still caught up in paperwork. And what of Stewart, Helen Harrion’s accused killer, five years later?
"We’re still waiting on the trial.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.